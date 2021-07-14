(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on (INGA) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on (INGA) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.65 ($13.70).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.