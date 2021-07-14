Injective Protocol Price Down 9% Over Last Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $201.38 million and approximately $31.46 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.86 or 0.00020882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00051287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.09 or 0.00855038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,335,425 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.