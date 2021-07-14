Ink (INK) Hits Market Cap of $446,216.67

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Ink has a market cap of $446,216.67 and approximately $31.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00115119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00150588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,723.90 or 0.99883912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00953318 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.