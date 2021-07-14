Ink Market Capitalization Achieves $446,216.67 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $446,216.67 and approximately $31.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

