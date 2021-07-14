INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder Sells 14,480 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $400,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of INMB stock traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. 1,597,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,792. INmune Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $342.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.72.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
