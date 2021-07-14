INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder Sells 14,480 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $400,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of INMB stock traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. 1,597,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,792. INmune Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $342.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.72.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

