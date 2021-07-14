Innealta Capital LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Innealta Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,244 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 1.3% of Innealta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $91.28. The company had a trading volume of 157,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,078. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.82.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

