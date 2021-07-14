Innealta Capital LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF comprises about 1.3% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after buying an additional 1,380,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLBR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

