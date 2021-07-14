Innealta Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Innealta Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,073 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 2.8% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 132,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,074,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 918.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 71,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.80. 163,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.13. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.