Innealta Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 8.01% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLCA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,023,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,685,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. 2,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,992. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19.

