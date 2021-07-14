Innealta Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF comprises about 1.7% of Innealta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 6.82% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $3,935,000.

Shares of FLTW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. 3,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.59.

