Innealta Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $547,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,696,000 after acquiring an additional 978,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the period. Finally, Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $111,291,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.82. 113,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,093. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.45 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

