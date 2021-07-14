Innealta Capital LLC Sells 28,394 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Innealta Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,394 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,970,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,738,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,319,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,152,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,277,428. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

