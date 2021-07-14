Innealta Capital LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Innealta Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.04. 93,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.40. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

