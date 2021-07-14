Innealta Capital LLC Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 6.90% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

NYSEARCA:FLAU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11.

