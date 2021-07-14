Innealta Capital LLC Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 152,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF makes up 2.8% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Innealta Capital LLC owned 0.77% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,126. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.08.

