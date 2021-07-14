Innovation Blockchain Payment 1-Day Volume Reaches $207,737.00 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $207,737.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,909,396 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

