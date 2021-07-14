Insider Buying: ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:COFS) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:COFS) insider Adom Greenland acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.92 per share, with a total value of $24,920.00.

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

