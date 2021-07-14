Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,842. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

