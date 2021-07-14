Insider Buying: Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Senior Officer Purchases 250 Shares of Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Senior Officer Gerhard Stephanus Barnard bought 250 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,682.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,403.

OLY stock traded up C$0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$46.75. 993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$54.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.48 million and a P/E ratio of 15.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 91.09%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

