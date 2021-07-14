Insider Buying: Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Purchases 50,700 Shares of Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,784.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 3,600 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,636.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 3,600 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,636.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 32,800 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,440.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 32,800 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,440.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 45,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,950.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 3,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,640.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 1,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,335.00.

POE traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.03. 6,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,751. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a market cap of C$51.38 million and a P/E ratio of -39.62.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.