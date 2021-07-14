Insider Selling: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Sells 2,631 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 567,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.