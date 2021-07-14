Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells 1,501 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $57,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chad M. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 681,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 638,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after buying an additional 430,117 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

