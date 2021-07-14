Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C Raymond Larkin, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $635.09. 433,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $596.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.83 and a fifty-two week high of $653.86. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

