Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NYSE:AMZN) CEO Sells 351,921 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NYSE:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 351,921 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,305.48, for a total value of $1,163,267,827.08.

AMZN opened at $3,677.36 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

