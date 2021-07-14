Insider Selling: American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells 8,046 Shares of Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE AMT traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.93. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $282.42.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
