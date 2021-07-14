Insider Selling: Apple Inc (NYSE:FLIR) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc (NYSE:FLIR) CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00.
NYSE FLIR opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. Apple Inc has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $60.66.
About Apple
Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.