Insider Selling: Charter Communications, Inc. (NYSE:CHTR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NYSE:CHTR) Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHTR opened at $710.70 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.87 and a twelve month high of $749.31.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.