Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, June 29th, A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.53. 644,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $140.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after acquiring an additional 443,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

