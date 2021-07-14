Insider Selling: Forward Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FORD) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,480.00.

Shares of NYSE:FORD opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

