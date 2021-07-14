Insider Selling: Green Plains Inc. (NYSE:GPRE) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NYSE:GPRE) Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00.

Shares of GPRE opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

