Insider Selling: Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NYSE:HNNA) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NYSE:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:HNNA opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $12.50.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

