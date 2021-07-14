Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $48,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $53,492.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $117.76. 60,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,443. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

