Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Sells 7,571 Shares of Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Byrne K. Mulrooney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of Korn Ferry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21.

NYSE KFY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $67.79. 163,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,413. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.