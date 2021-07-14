Insider Selling: Matrix Service (NYSE:MTRX) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Matrix Service (NYSE:MTRX) VP Justin D. Sheets sold 2,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $24,920.00.

NYSE:MTRX opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

