Insider Selling: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NYSE:MDRR) Major Shareholder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NYSE:MDRR) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $24,750.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE MDRR opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.13.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

