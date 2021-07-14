Insider Selling: Microsoft Co. (NYSE:MSFT) CMO Sells 6,086 Shares of Stock

Microsoft Co. (NYSE:MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76.
NYSE:MSFT opened at $280.98 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $282.85.
About Microsoft
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.