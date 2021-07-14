Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,300.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,600.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00.
- On Monday, May 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $891,700.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $918,300.00.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $911,600.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $858,850.00.
MRNA traded up $11.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.66. 9,370,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591,843. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $249.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.54. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 196.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.
MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
