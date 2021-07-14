Insider Selling: Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,393.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NAII traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 75,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,818. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.