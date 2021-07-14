Insider Selling: Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,393.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ NAII traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 75,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,818. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.78.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.