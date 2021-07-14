Insider Selling: Noble Roman’s, Inc. (NYSE:NROM) Major Shareholder Sells 56,847 Shares of Stock

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (NYSE:NROM) major shareholder Robert P. Stiller sold 56,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $22,738.80. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NROM opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Noble Roman’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.80.
About Noble Roman’s
