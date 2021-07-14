Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 27,167 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,018,236.43.

On Thursday, July 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,830,875.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $2,970,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,943,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,888,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,162.67 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

