Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SMTC stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.40. The company had a trading volume of 287,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,275. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.43.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,014,000 after acquiring an additional 84,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 133,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,211,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Semtech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 108,679 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.