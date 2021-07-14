Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells 12,049 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 12,049 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $278,813.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,829 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $73,978.35.

On Thursday, July 8th, Josiah Hornblower sold 3,586 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $94,096.64.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,621 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $71,605.72.

On Friday, July 2nd, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,514 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $71,724.42.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $512,577.15.

On Monday, June 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $226,548.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $214,618.88.

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $221,164.72.

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,628. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $958.37 million and a PE ratio of -9.69.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

