Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CFO Sells 4,151 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.42 and a fifty-two week high of $253.44.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Target by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

