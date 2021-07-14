Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CFO Sells 4,151 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85.
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.42 and a fifty-two week high of $253.44.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Target by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
