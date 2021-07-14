Insider Selling: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTSH) Insider Sells 97,389 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 97,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $673,931.88.
Tile Shop stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $385.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.48.
About Tile Shop
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.