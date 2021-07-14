Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NYSE:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 21,968 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NYSE:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 21,968 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $380,485.76. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 40,805 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $714,087.50.

Shares of NYSE TZOO opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.