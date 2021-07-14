Insider Selling: Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Sells 4,705 Shares of Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.31), for a total transaction of £51,519.75 ($67,310.88).

Treatt stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,060 ($13.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,156.90. Treatt plc has a 12 month low of GBX 491 ($6.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £632.25 million and a P/E ratio of 47.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

