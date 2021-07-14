Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.23. 221,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,967. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -247.04 and a beta of 1.91. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.75.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

