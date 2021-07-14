Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Insider Sells 748 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $30,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 11th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84.

Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 301,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.75 and a beta of 0.15. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

