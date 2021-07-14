Insider Selling: Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $199,440.00.

Nancy Ferrara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $196,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $192,030.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Voya Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 47,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

