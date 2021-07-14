Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NYSE:WING) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NYSE:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,400.00.

NYSE:WING opened at $158.95 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

